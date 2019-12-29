Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atrion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ATRI opened at $734.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.22. Atrion has a 1-year low of $675.34 and a 1-year high of $948.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

In other Atrion news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at $102,026,846.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

