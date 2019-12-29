Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

ATOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 46,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Atomera has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 79.99% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Atomera by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 93.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

