Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 329,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
ATOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. 46,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Atomera has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 79.99% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
