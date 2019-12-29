Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 12.7% in December

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. 1,398,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,172. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 56,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,792,824.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,332,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,176 shares of company stock worth $12,715,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.