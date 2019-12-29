Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €8.01 ($9.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of €8.04 ($9.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.77 and its 200 day moving average is €7.48.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.