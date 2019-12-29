ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ARAW has a total market cap of $38,531.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.05897380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

