Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Acquires $64,140.00 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

