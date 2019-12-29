Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Update

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

APEX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,364. Apex Global Brands has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Apex Global Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

