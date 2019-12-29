Analysts Set Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Target Price at $7.00

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

