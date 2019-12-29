Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $143.50

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.34. 696,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,103. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

