Analysts Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) PT at $2.81

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 556,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,299. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 178.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

