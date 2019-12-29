Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $76.29

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,136,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

LNG traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,592. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.