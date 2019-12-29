Analysts Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,570. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at about $26,975,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Talend by 52.0% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at about $13,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Talend by 78.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 251,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.