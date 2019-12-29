Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,101. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $146,800.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604 and sold 27,143 shares valued at $401,016. Company insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

