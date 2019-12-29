Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.66 Million

Analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce sales of $241.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $242.80 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $927.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $935.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $993.57 million, with estimates ranging from $985.90 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

BXS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. 261,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $33.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

