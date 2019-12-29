Analysts Expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) will post $33.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $33.60 million. Adesto Technologies posted sales of $28.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $123.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.21 million, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $145.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million.

IOTS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares in the company, valued at $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375 over the last 90 days. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adesto Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOTS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.08. 901,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

