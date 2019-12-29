Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after buying an additional 5,894,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,043,000 after buying an additional 4,259,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,812,000 after buying an additional 2,172,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,677,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,939,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,675,000 after buying an additional 953,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,018,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,480. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

