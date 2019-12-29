Analysts Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 302,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,020. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

