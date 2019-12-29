Analysts Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

FTNT traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $107.45. 718,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,406. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

