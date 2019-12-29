Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,431. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

