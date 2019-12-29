AMO Coin (AMO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $197,070.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,374,272,379 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.