Amino Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $635,271.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $635,271.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,514,946 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

