Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altus Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

ALTM opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 2,883,543 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,256,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,261,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 190,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period.

