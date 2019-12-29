Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

PINE stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

