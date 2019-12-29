Alpha Token (A) Price Up 98.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded 98.8% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $542,787.00 and $3,342.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,003,912 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, CoinLim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

