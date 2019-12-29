All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $33.94. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $69,231.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.