Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $188,720.00 and $3,857.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.01361618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

