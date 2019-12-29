Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives €723.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €723.63 ($841.42).

Several research firms have commented on ADYEN. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Adyen Company Profile

