adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €280.75 ($326.45).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

ADS traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €292.50 ($340.12). The stock had a trading volume of 326,470 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €278.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €274.77. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

