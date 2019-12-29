Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives $10.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

ACOR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 5,867,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

