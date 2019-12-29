$75.73 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $75.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.81 million and the lowest is $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $71.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $288.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.03 million to $289.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.88 million, with estimates ranging from $288.03 million to $323.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TBK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,325. The company has a market cap of $972.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

