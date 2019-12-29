$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.24 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 million to $32.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.15 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RETA. National Securities lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.31. 200,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $224.02.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.