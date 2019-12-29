$54.64 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $54.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.80 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $46.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $186.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.20 million to $187.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.98 million, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $225.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $68.33. 141,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $215,962.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $1,853,603 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

