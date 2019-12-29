$405.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce sales of $405.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $400.10 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $495.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $18.22.

In other Nuance Communications news, major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,062,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,740,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,592,053. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,755 shares of company stock worth $11,950,637. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

