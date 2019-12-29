$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to post $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Estee Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

EL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $208.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.