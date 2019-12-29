$272.76 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post $272.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.11 million and the lowest is $262.20 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $323.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 592,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP grew its position in Precision Drilling by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.