$265.81 Million in Sales Expected for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report $265.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.43 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $263.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 6,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,591. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

