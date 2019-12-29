$245.27 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $245.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $264.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $255.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $951.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $970.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 827,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,867. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $251,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $37,484.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $259,359.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

