$226.05 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post sales of $226.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.76 million to $226.42 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $283.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $949.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.54 million to $952.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $931.79 million, with estimates ranging from $904.04 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 999,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

