$22.79 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $22.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.87 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $90.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $90.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.93 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,782. The company has a market cap of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

