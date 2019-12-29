$14.17 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to announce $14.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.22 million and the lowest is $14.11 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $55.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.33 million to $55.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $63.91 million, with estimates ranging from $62.61 million to $65.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAR. ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.02. 65,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.66.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

