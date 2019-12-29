$12.43 Million in Sales Expected for MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to post sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.21 million and the highest is $12.65 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year sales of $79.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.81 million to $80.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.13 million, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $164.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 million.

Shares of NYSE MOR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

