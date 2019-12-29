$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. MasTec posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 136.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.76. 574,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.