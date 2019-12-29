$0.58 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.09. 1,746,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

