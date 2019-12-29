$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

SKX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 1,028,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,886. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,051 shares of company stock worth $10,574,243. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

