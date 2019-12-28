ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $18,626.00 and $249.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,866,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,866,587 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

