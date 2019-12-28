ZeuxCoin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $838,551.00 and $12,436.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.25 or 0.05867787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

