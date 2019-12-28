Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Zayo Group has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $251,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,430.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $395,921.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 944.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after buying an additional 7,370,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,237,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,703,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,066,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,806,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

