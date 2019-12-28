Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Zayo Group has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $34.69.
Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 944.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after buying an additional 7,370,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,237,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,703,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,066,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,806,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zayo Group Company Profile
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.
