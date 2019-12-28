Zacks: Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 229 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 29,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $461.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $42,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

