Zacks: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.