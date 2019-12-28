Zacks: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given $31.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CLSA cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $5,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $2,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

